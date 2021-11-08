DA Davidson Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $105.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.36.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

