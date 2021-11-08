Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) PT Lowered to 115.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 120.00 to 115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Danske Bank A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Danske Bank A/S to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 95.00 to 96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.33.

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 24.14%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

