DAOstack (GEN) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 5% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $229,147.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,344.88 or 1.00043493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00054919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00040888 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.59 or 0.00689860 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars.

