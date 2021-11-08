Daré Bioscience (DARE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.