DATx (DATX) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $753,145.21 and $131,406.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00237324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00099372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DATx

DATx is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

