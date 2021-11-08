Dawn Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $248.10 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.46 or 0.00005251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $248.10 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00234953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00096382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,708,317 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.