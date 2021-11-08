Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 5,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 958,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCRC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth $1,203,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth $519,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

