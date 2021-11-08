Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $515.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.