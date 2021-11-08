DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XRAY. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

