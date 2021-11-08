Desjardins Raises Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$81.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,308. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.92. Stantec has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $58.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

