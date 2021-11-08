Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $327.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $314.00 to $327.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.81.

PH stock opened at $325.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $236.11 and a 12-month high of $330.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

