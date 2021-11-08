Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $140.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.57.

ZBH opened at $141.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average is $155.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $134.69 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,313,000 after acquiring an additional 247,286 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

