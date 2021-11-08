Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Price Target to C$27.00

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

RAIFF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $$24.32 during trading on Monday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

