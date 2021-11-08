Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,185 ($41.61) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,582 ($33.73) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,526.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,575.67. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a market cap of £9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total transaction of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,113 shares of company stock valued at $64,169,857.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

