Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.36 ($120.42).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:BMW opened at €91.85 ($108.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.