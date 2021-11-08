Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.88 ($46.91).

Shares of ETR:G1A traded down €1.08 ($1.27) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €42.53 ($50.04). The company had a trading volume of 459,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €44.24 ($52.05).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

