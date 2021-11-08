Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,405.56 ($44.49).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,727.50 ($35.63) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,836.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,216.67. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,856.40 ($24.25) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of £36.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

