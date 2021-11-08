Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.20 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €6.93 ($8.15) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.91. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

