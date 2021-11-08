DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.93. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $20,130,040. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in DexCom by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $635.46. 444,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,783. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom has a twelve month low of $311.01 and a twelve month high of $649.54. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.50, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.78.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

