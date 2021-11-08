Di-Ann Eisnor Sells 400 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SAIA traded up $9.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $352.01. 438,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.15. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.86 and a 52-week high of $359.75.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

