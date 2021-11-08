Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Cut by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 1.1% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 780,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

DEO opened at $204.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.05. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.