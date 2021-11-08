DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.41. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In related news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

