Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce $55.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.42 million and the highest is $56.46 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $207.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.91 million to $209.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $303.04 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $331.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 14,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,262. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $442.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.3%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

