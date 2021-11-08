Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 101,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,266. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

