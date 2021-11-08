DigitalNote (XDN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $44,211.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $44,211.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.12 or 0.00413353 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 185.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,064,715,135 coins and its circulating supply is 7,924,528,166 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

