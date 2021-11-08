Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $312.25

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $312.25 and last traded at $304.12, with a volume of 1031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 18.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

