Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth $43,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth $60,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

