Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $139,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,243,709.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,129 shares of company stock valued at $28,211,185. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSHD stock opened at $144.82 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 381.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.15.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

