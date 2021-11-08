Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE opened at $13.94 on Monday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $439.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

