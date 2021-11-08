Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Wave Life Sciences worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $67,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $19,652,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $238.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.53. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

