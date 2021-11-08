Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Raised to $99.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DIN. Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after buying an additional 451,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,026,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,589,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

