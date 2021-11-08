Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Posts Earnings Results

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Diversey stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Mizuho began coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

