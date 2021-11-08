Dock Hits Market Cap of $69.44 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, Dock has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $69.44 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.44 or 0.00378909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00237324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00099372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 864,628,201 coins and its circulating supply is 730,896,496 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

