DODO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $83.16 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00002784 BTC on exchanges. DODO has a total market capitalization of $203.76 million and $83.16 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DODO has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.73 or 0.00232243 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00097187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

