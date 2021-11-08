Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

DG stock opened at $225.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

