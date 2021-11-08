Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.86.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,532. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82.
In other Doximity news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,080,000. One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,016,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,640,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
