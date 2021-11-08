Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,532. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,080,000. One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,016,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,640,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

