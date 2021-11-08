DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.41. 335,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,801,878. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,873,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,145,610 shares of company stock worth $231,837,806. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 149.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

