DuckDaoDime Price Up 15.9% This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $23.84 or 0.00036504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $24.74 million and $477,926.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00081061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00096840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,098.38 or 0.99666107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.23 or 0.07188434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00021295 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

