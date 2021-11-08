Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of DCO opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.50. Ducommun has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

