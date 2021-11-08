Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.82 ($45.67) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is €39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.24.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.