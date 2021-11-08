Dürr (OTC:DUERF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dürr (OTC:DUERF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DUERF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dürr in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB raised Dürr from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTC:DUERF opened at $45.55 on Friday. Dürr has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

