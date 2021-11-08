E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, E.On has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.
OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
