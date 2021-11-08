E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, E.On has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Research analysts predict that E.On will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

