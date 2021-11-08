Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of EBMT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.95. 66 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,083. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $155.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 197.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

