Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.56 million, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

