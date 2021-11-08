East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

EWBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $83.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

