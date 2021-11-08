Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 52-Week High at $174.49

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.49 and last traded at $174.49, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.30.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

