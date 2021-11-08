Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 12.4% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.29% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.