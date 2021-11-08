Ebix (EBIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX opened at $38.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $64.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ebix stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ebix were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.