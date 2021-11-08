Eden Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Eden has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $76,274.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Eden coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00234961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00099409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

