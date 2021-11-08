Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of EKSO opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.92. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 115.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 94,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

